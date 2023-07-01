Top officials stress fast approval of Chastity & Hijab bill

In Saturday evening's regular meeting of the heads of three power branches, which was hosted by Parliament speaker at the parliament compound, President Raeisi, Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf and Judiciary Chief Gholmhossein Mohseni-Ejei stressed the approval of a comprehensive bill that includes various aspects of the issue of chastity and hijab as soon as possible.

Expressing gratitude to the Leader of the Islamic Revolution for presenting his final say on the issue of unofficial documents, the three top officials expressed hope that the finalization of the law on organizing unofficial documents will not only prevent corruption in that area but also will prevent a large number of cases from entering the judiciary.

Raeisi, Ghalibaf and Ejei further discussed the regulations observing holding parliamentary elections with the aim of increasing turnout rate and people's participation.

