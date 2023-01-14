Raeisi urges Gen. Radan for stepped-up social security

President Ebrahim Raeisi received Brigadier General Ahmad-Reza Radan on Saturday morning at the presidential compound and congratulated him on his appointment as the commander of the Law Enforcement Command.

In the meeting, the President expressed hope that "the Law Enforcement Command during his term, with God's blessing, and through intensified efforts would make utmost use of the power and capabilities of devoted police forces to establish closer interaction with the people in order to strengthen and bolster social security, establish and maintain public order and spread justice throughout the country."

Brigadier General Radan, for his part, presented a report on the latest situation of the country's police force and explained the police's plans and goals in the new term under his command.

