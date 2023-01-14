  1. Iran
Raeisi urges Gen. Radan for stepped-up social security

TEHRAN, Jan. 14 (MNA) – President Ebrahim Raeisi received the new commander of the Iranian police known as the Law Enforcement in Iran, urging him for increased social security in the country.

President Ebrahim Raeisi received Brigadier General Ahmad-Reza Radan on Saturday morning at the presidential compound and congratulated him on his appointment as the commander of the Law Enforcement Command.

In the meeting, the President expressed hope that "the Law Enforcement Command during his term, with God's blessing, and through intensified efforts would make utmost use of the power and capabilities of devoted police forces to establish closer interaction with the people in order to strengthen and bolster social security, establish and maintain public order and spread justice throughout the country."

Brigadier General Radan, for his part, presented a report on the latest situation of the country's police force and explained the police's plans and goals in the new term under his command.

