Doha ready to increase economic cooperation with Tehran

The Qatari Emir pointed to the good consultations held between Iran and Qatar to develop relations, saying that his country is ready to hold the two countries' joint economic cooperation commission in the near future.

He also announced Qatar's readiness to increase economic cooperation and investment in Iran

Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani also congratulated the Iranian President and people on the occasion of the Eid al-Adha.

The Iranian president, for his part, offered his congratulations on Eid al-Adha to the Qatari Emir and the people.

He said that Iran and Qatar enjoy good potential for expanding bilateral, regional, and international cooperation.

Appreciating the efforts of the Emir and Prime Minister of Qatar in promoting joint programs and agreements with Iran, Raeisi said that the promotion of relations and the expansion of cooperation with Qatar has been always emphasized by Iran.

Iran sees the development of bilateral interactions as a means of strengthening regional and international cooperation between the two countries, he added.

