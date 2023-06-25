Raeisi calls on Iran envoys to implement Leader instructions

Raeisi made the remarks on Sunday in a meeting with Iranian newly-appointed ambassadors to Finland, Bulgaria, Kuwait, Armenia, Turkey, Mauritania, Kyrgyzstan, Bolivia, Australia, the Philippines, and Sweden.

The Leader of the Islamic Revolution, in his recent meeting with the ambassadors, explained in detail the ways to act based on the integrated principle of dignity, wisdom, and expediency, he said.

Raeisi called on the envoys to fully implement the instructions of the Leader in this regard, he said.

Iran enjoys diverse capacities with many countries in the world, including the said countries, Raeisi.

Raeisi called on the ambassadors to use all their efforts to actualize these capacities in order to expand sustainable economic and commercial relations between the two sides.

Emphasizing that the government's approach is aimed at restoring balance to Iran's foreign policy, he emphasized boosting relations with neighboring, friendly, and aligned countries.

RHM/IRIB3893860