Iran welcomes expansion of relations with Finland: FM

Hossein Amir-Abdollahian and Elina Valtonen, Finland's foreign minister discussed the most important bilateral, regional and international issues.

Iranian minister pointed to the long history of good relations between the Islamic Republic of Iran and the Republic of Finland and welcomed the efforts of the two countries to expand relations in various fields.

Finland's foreign minister, for her part, pointed to the long history of bilateral relations and announced her country's readiness to strengthen those ties, including in the judicial and consular fields.

Referring to the developments in Ukraine, Elina Valtonen expressed concern about the consequences of the war between Russia and Ukraine.

The Finnish top diplomat thanked the Islamic Republic of Iran for its assistance in transferring Afghan refugees to her country.

The two top diplomats further discussed the developments in Ukraine, and Afghanistan and cooperation between Iran and the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).

