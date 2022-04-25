Supporting peace, stability 'Iran principled policy'

In separate meetings held on Monday, Iranian President Ebrahim Raeisi received the credentials of new ambassadors of Estonia, Montenegro and Latvia to Tehran.

Speaking in the meeting with the new ambassadors of Montenegro, the Iranian president said that the two countries have good capacities to expand the level of relations in various fields.

The President described the history of the war in the Balkans as a bitter experience for the region and the world, stressing that war is by no means a desirable event.

Supporting peace, stability, and progress has always been the principled policy of the Islamic Republic of Iran at the international level.

The new ambassador of Montenegro also expressed hope to strengthen and expand interactions and relations between Iran and Montenegro in areas of interest.

Speaking in the meeting with the new Estonian envoy, the president said that Iran and Estonia enjoy many capacities for boosting cooperation in the political, economic, and trade fields.

Efforts should be made to realize these capacities, especially in the North-South corridor, he also said.

Strengthening bilateral relations between Iran and Estonia will pave the way for enhancing international interactions between the two countries, Raeisi stressed.

New ambassadors of Estonia, for her part, said that her country is interested in expanding relations with Iran in various fields.

President Raeisi told Pēteris Vaivars, the Republic of Latvia's new Ambassador to Tehran that Iran opposes any move that would lead the world to unilateralism and war, adding that the war and conflict in Ukraine should not prevent us from paying enough attention to the crisis in Afghanistan and the problems of the people of the impoverished country and its large population of refugees.

The Iranian president said that the US and NATO presence in Afghanistan yielded no results but destruction and killing, and it did not provide security for Afghanistan or the region.

Vaivars pointed to the long-standing relations between Iran and his country and said that Riga is interested in expanding relations with the Islamic Republic of Iran on the basis of mutual understanding and friendship in order to ensure the interests of the two countries

