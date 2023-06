In an open session of the parliament on Tuesday, legislators cast 198 votes in favor and 40 against Nikbakht's appointment as agriculture Jihad minister, while 10 lawmakers were abstentions.

The former minister, Javad Sadatinejad, was dismissed on April 11 after President Ebrahim Raeisi conducted a partial reshuffle of his cabinet.

A ministerial nominee needs 50 percent plus one vote to win the vote of confidence from the Parliament.

