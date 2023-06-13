Iranian MPs give vote of confidence to new industry minister

TEHRAN, Jun. 13 (MNA) – Iranian parliament members on Tuesday gave a vote of confidence to Abbas Ali-Abadi as the new Minister of Industry, Mine and Trade.

Iranian Parliament sacked the former Minister of Industry, Mine and Trade Reza Fatemi Amin in late April in an impeachment session chaired by Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf.

Under the Iranian Constitution, lawmakers can impeach ministers when they deem it necessary. An impeachment motion can be submitted when it has at least ten signatures.