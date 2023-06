The Iranian Steel Producers Association said in a new report that production of billet and bloom stood at 3.85 million tons, registering a 12.9% year-on-year increase.

Slab output stood at 2.46 million tons registering a 0.2% fall.

The output of finished steel increased by 3.6% to 3.93 million tons. Long steel products grabbed the highest share of finished steel output with 2.18 million tons, registering a 7.8% rise, Finacial Tribune reported.

MNA/PR