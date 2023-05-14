Monthly exports of Iran minerals, mining products top $950m

New data released by the Iranian Mines and Mining Industries Development and Renovation Organization (IMIDRO) show that heavyweight Iranian producers of minerals and mining industry products exported 4.68 million tons worth $951 million from March 21 to April 20, to register a 55% and 12% year-on-year rise in tonnage and value respectively.

Steel manufacturing chain products (iron ore, semi-finished and finished steel) topped the list of exports in terms of value with an aggregate of $491.7 million, followed by iron ore pellets worth $125.3 billion and copper and related products worth $58.4 billion, Financial Tribune reported.

In terms of tonnage, pellets topped the list with 1.12 million tons. Cement and clinker came next with 1.01 million tons, followed by steel with 876.9 million tons.

MNA/PR