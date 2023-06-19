"Should raid continues, Zionists need to wait for surprises"

The Zionist soldiers, who attacked Jenin on the pretext of arresting some wanted resistance forces on Monday morning, suddenly found themselves caught in the crossfire by the resistance group forces of Saraya al-Quds (Al-Quds Brigades), the armed wing of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad movement.

The Zionist Israeli regime's media said on Monday that as many as five Palestinians were dead, 91 others were wounded in the raid on Jenin camp on Monday. The regime's media also confirmed that seven of their troops were injured in Jenin attack.

The regime used Apache helicopters in the battle against Palestinian youth in the camp. This is while the Palestinian media said the usurping regime flew its F-16 fighter jets to suppress the Palestinians in the raid in the West Bank camp.

On Monday afternoon, the Saraya al-Quds issued a warning to the Zionist regime army to emphasize that the jihad against the Zionist enemy continues.

Saraya al-Quds called today's operation "Bas al-Ahrar" (power of the freedom-seekers) and considered it a new chapter in the resistance against Zionists in Jenin camp, in which the enemy army was humiliated.

In the statement, the Zionist enemy was warned that should it continues its attacks, they will have to wait for many surprises.

The statement also read that the forces of Saraya al-Quds are fully prepared, stressing that what the enemy saw earlier today was only a small part of what the Al-Quqs Brigades prepared for them.

The Quds Brigades fighter were said to have shot a Zionist regime's helicopter as it could be seen from the following photo over Jenin:

MNA