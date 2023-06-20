"We developed ties with both Western and Eastern countries"

Speaking to Iranian Channell 1, President Raeisi defended his record in foreign policy since he took office in mid summer 2021, saying that his government developed relations both with eastern and western nations in its balanced foreign policy approach.

Meanwhile, the president said that his administration focused on expanding relations with 15 neighboring countries, saying that the potentials and capabilities were ready to develop ties with neighbor more than with other countries.

Later, he went on to talk about his country's domestic policy approach saying that his administration is based on people's demands.

Raeisi said he entered the elections race in 2021 to respond to the people's grievances.

He added that the Islamic Republic has based its power on the people's power, noting that power is not about missile power but people's participation in defense of the establishment matters more.

He further said that his administration seeks to expand Iran's ties with Latin American countries, noting that countries like Venezuela trusted the Islamic Republic of Iran, therefore "why should not we use that potential."

The president said that expanding technology ties with other nations is a priority in his government.

As regard the talks on the removal of sanctions with big powers, the president said his administration advances the talks with observing dignity and based on securing national interests.

MNA