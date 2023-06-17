Iraq says it paid all gas debt to Iran

The Iraqi Electricity Minister also said that as a result of the reduction in importing gas from Iran, Iraq's electricity production has decreased by 2,000 megawatts.

Earlier on June 10, the Head of the Iran-Iraq Joint Chamber of Commerce Yahya Al-e Es’haq says that $2.7 billion of Iran's frozen assets were released in Iraq.

Al-e Es’haq made the remarks in an interview with Tasnim News Agency, saying that this can significantly contribute to the stability of the foreign currency market in Iran.

Following the visit of the Sultan of Oman to Iran and the visit of the US president's aide to Oman, it was decided to release the frozen assets in the form of an understanding.

Moreover, following the recent meeting between the Governor of the Central Bank of Iran Mohammad Reza Farzin and the head of the International

Monetary Fund Kristalina Georgieva in Washington, it was decided that Iran will be able to access more than $6.7 billion of its special drawing rights.

