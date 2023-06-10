  1. Economy
Jun 10, 2023, 1:45 PM

$2.7 bn of Iran frozen assets released in Iraq

TEHRAN, Jun. 10 (MNA) – Head of the Iran-Iraq Joint Chamber of Commerce Yahya Al-e Es’haq says that $2.7 billion of Iran's frozen assets were released in Iraq.

Al-e Es’haq made the remarks in an interview with Tasnim News Agency, saying that this can significantly contribute to the stability of the foreign currency market in Iran.

ISNA News Agency last week reported that $24 billion of Iran's frozen assets will be released in Iraq and South Korea in the near future.

Following the visit of the Sultan of Oman to Iran and the visit of the US president's aide to Oman, it was decided to release the frozen assets in the form of an understanding.

Moreover, following the recent meeting between the Governor of the Central Bank of Iran Mohammad Reza Farzin and the head of the International Monetary Fund Kristalina Georgieva in Washington, it was decided that Iran will be able to access more than $6.7 billion of its special drawing rights.

