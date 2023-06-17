  1. World
Jun 17, 2023, 4:50 PM

Texas tornado kills 3, injures dozens

TEHRAN, Jun. 17 (MNA) – A tornado has torn through the Texas Panhandle town of Perryton, killing three people, and injuring dozens more.

The National Weather Service in Amarillo confirmed that a tornado hit the area shortly after 5 p.m. Thursday, AP reported.

Local officials said on Thursday night that two people were missing.

Perryton Fire Chief Paul Dutcher noted that three people were killed, including at least one person who died in a mobile home park that took a “direct hit” from a tornado.

At least 30 trailers were damaged or destroyed, he further noted.

First responders from surrounding towns and cities and from neighboring Oklahoma descended on the town, which is home to more than 8,000 people and about 115 miles (185 kilometers) northeast of Amarillo, just south of the Oklahoma line.

Mobile homes were ripped apart and pickup trucks with shattered windshields were slammed against mounds of rubble in residential areas.

    Latest News