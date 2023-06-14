US being deeper dragged into abyss of Ukrainian crisis

"The United States is being deeper and deeper dragged into the abyss of the Ukrainian crisis. The US continues to push the situation in eastern Ukraine to an even greater tragedy. It forces dozens of countries to supply weapons and ammunition to the Zelensky regime," Antonov said while commenting on a new package of US military assistance to Ukraine worth $325 million.

He said Washington does not want to give up its main goal: to inflict a strategic defeat upon Russia on the battlefield.

"American politicians need success to justify a thoughtless course in solving the Ukrainian question, to confirm the expediency of spending and to demonstrate “successes” in the fight against the Russian Federation in the run-up to the upcoming 2024 US Presidential election," Antonov said.

Western countries have been supplying military aid to Ukraine since the start of the war in February 2022. The aid evolved from artillery munitions and training in 2022 to heavier weapons, including tanks, later that year and in 2023.

The Kremlin, in turn, has repeatedly warned against continued arms deliveries to Kyiv. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has said any cargo that contains weapons for Ukraine will become a legitimate target for Russia.

MNA/PR