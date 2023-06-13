  1. World
Ukraine fails in all directions of counteroffensive: Putin

TEHRAN, Jun. 13 (MNA) – Kiyv is so far failing in all directions of their counteroffensive, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday, adding that the Ukrainian military has suffered heavy casualties.

"The enemy was not successful in any of the directions. They have heavy losses," Putin said during a meeting with military correspondents, according to Sputnik news agency.

The president mentioned that the Ukrainian military is currently attacking at the Shakhtyorsk and Vremevka directions “but fail to reach the front line.” In total, Ukraine is attacking from four directions, Putin added.

"This is a large-scale counteroffensive using, as I said quite recently publicly, reserves prepared for these purposes. It has been going on since [June] 4, and continues to this day, right now," Putin said.

