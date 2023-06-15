Iran urges sanctions-busting coop. among independent states

The chief executive made the remarks during a joint press conference with his Nicaraguan counterpart, Daniel Ortega, in Managua, Nicaragua's capital, on Wednesday.

"Cooperation between Latin American countries and other independent countries across various regions can forge a unity that can both neutralize sanctions and increase the capacities of the countries in question," the Iranian president said.

Throughout the tour, the Iranian chief executive has been similarly promoting the existence of integrity among independent nations as means of pushing back against the world's hegemonic powers.

Speaking alongside Ortega, Raeisi likewise noted that nations' resistance as well as their pursuit of justice and freedom would render imperialists inactive and drive them back.

"This is what has happened across many Latin American countries in the face of the imperialist system and the United States' and its supporters' excessive demands," he noted.

The president hailed that Iran too had turned the threats that have faced it on the part of the US and its allies into opportunities, and has, resultantly, attained "remarkable progress" in various fields such as the scientific, technical-engineering, healthcare, and pharmaceutical areas.

RHM/Press TV