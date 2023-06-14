  1. Politics
Jun 14, 2023, 10:45 PM

Raeisi pays tribute to Nicaraguan Revolution leaders

Raeisi pays tribute to Nicaraguan Revolution leaders

TEHRAN, Jun. 14 (MNA) – Iranian President paid tribute to the leaders of Nicaragua Revolution by visiting their monument and presenting wreath.

On the second day of his official visit to Nicaragua, Ebrahim Raeisi, visited the monument of the famous and revolutionary leaders of the country on Wednesday morning, local time, in the Revolution Square of Managua city, and presented a wreath to the three deceased revolutionaries of the liberation movement.

One of the historical figures buried in the famous monument and leaders of the Nicaraguan Revolution is Carlos Fonseca, who founded the famous Sandinista National Liberation Front.

MNA/President.ir 

News Code 202007

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News