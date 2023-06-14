Raeisi pays tribute to Nicaraguan Revolution leaders

On the second day of his official visit to Nicaragua, Ebrahim Raeisi, visited the monument of the famous and revolutionary leaders of the country on Wednesday morning, local time, in the Revolution Square of Managua city, and presented a wreath to the three deceased revolutionaries of the liberation movement.

One of the historical figures buried in the famous monument and leaders of the Nicaraguan Revolution is Carlos Fonseca, who founded the famous Sandinista National Liberation Front.

MNA/President.ir