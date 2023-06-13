Russian says its security service detained Ukrainian spy ring

In a statement on Tuesday, the FSB said that several Russian nationals were acting as agents of Ukraine’s Main Directorate of Intelligence.

According to Russia Today, the agency added that the spy ring members were suspected of “transferring technical documentation and samples of military products used in the production of weapons and military equipment” being used by the Russian Air Force.

The FSB also claimed that the agents were preparing sabotage attacks seeking to damage railways in Russia’s Kursk and Belgorod Regions bordering Ukraine. In particular, they were targeting those used for supplying Russian forces involved in the special military operation, the agency added, according to RT.

MNA