Taiwan, US to hold Monterey Talks in July

The Ministry of National Defense’s (MND) Department of Strategic Planning will participate in the discussions, CNA reported.

Taiwan will send a delegation led by National Security Council officials and the MND's wartime regulations bureau chief Lee Shi-Chiang.

Professor Wong Ming-Hsien, director of Tamkang University’s Institute of International Affairs and Strategic Studies, said the Monterey Talks in 2022 mainly focused on the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

However, this year, talks will likely focus on US arms sales, cross-strait challenges, and the ways Indo-Pacific allies can respond to Taiwan Strait issues and potential non-traditional threats, Wong said.

Earlier on May 27, a Chinese foreign ministry spokeswoman deplored the recent arms delivery from the US to Taiwan, describing it as a "wrong" and "dangerous" move.

"The US provision of weapons to Taiwan gravely violates the three China-US Joint Communiqués, especially the August 17 Communiqué, interferes in China’s internal affairs, harms China’s sovereignty and security interests, and undermines cross-Strait peace and stability. This is extremely wrong and dangerous. China strongly deplores and firmly rejects this and has made serious démarches to the US," Mao Ning said.

The spokeswoman further urged the US to abide by the one-China principle and the three China-US joint communiqués, stop military contact with Taiwan and arming Taiwan, stop creating factors that heighten tensions across the Strait, and stop conniving at and supporting separatist forces’ attempt to seek “Taiwan independence” by force.

RHM/PR