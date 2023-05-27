China deplores latest US arms sales to Taiwan

The Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Mao Ning’s made the remarks during her regular press conference on May 26 and in response to the question "It was reported that a Taiwan defense official said on May 25 that the US government has started to deliver its plan to send weapons aid to Taiwan via presidential drawdown authority, with the first batch of Stinger anti-aircraft missiles already arrived in Taiwan on May 24. Do you have any comment on this?"

In response, Mao Ning said, "The US provision of weapons to Taiwan gravely violates the three China-US Joint Communiqués, especially the August 17 Communiqué, interferes in China’s internal affairs, harms China’s sovereignty and security interests, and undermines cross-Strait peace and stability. This is extremely wrong and dangerous. China strongly deplores and firmly rejects this and has made serious démarches to the US."

"From US politician’s clamoring for 'destroying TSMC' to arming the island of Taiwan into a 'porcupine', it is all too obvious that the US would stop at nothing – even if it means destroying Taiwan – to contain China. The over 1.4 billion Chinese people, including our Taiwan compatriots, will not accept this," she also said.

The spokeswoman further urged the US to abide by the one-China principle and the three China-US joint communiqués, stop military contact with Taiwan and arming Taiwan, stop creating factors that heighten tensions across the Strait, and stop conniving at and supporting separatist forces’ attempt to seek “Taiwan independence” by force.

"We would like to, once again, make it clear to the DPP authorities that attempting to solicit foreign support for independence and reject reunification by force will only end in failure. China will closely follow the developments of the situation and resolutely safeguard our nation’s sovereignty, security and territorial integrity," Mao Ning further stressed.

MNA/PR