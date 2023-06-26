11 killed in Pakistan lightning strikes

Media reports suggest that seven different incidents of lightning were reported on Sunday as heavy downpours along with dusty thunderstorms slammed the region, Daily Pakistan reported.

It has been learnt that rescue personnel moved the injured and deceased to the local hospitals.

The first incident was reported in Mauza Ratanpur near Narowal, in which four people lost their lives while four others suffered injuries. The second incident was reported in Bhagatpura of Pasrur tehsil in which a minor boy died on the spot.

Another two lost their lives in the suburban area of Pasrur, while a man at Narowal was also hit by lightning during a thunderstorm. Two other deaths were reported on Hafizabad Road in Sheikhupura district.

