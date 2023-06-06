Iran's deterrence power guarantees its own, regional security

In a post on social networking media, the Iranian foreign minister Hossein Amir=Abdollahian reacted to the unveiling of a hypersonic by Iranian IRGC Aero Space as well as the reopening of the Tehran's embassy in Saudia Arabia on Tuesday.

"Iran's deterrent power is the guarantor of stable security and peace in the region," the foreign minister wrote, adding that "The development of friendly relations and constructive partnership with neighbors will continue seriously."

"Continuation of based on dignity diplomacy in foreign relations at the same time as strengthening military and defense might signals a bright future for dear Iran," he further said in Farsi.

The Aerospace Force of Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) unveiled a homegrown hypersonic missile named Fattah on Tuesday.

The hypersonic missile has a range of 1,400 kilometers, hits speeds of Mach 13-15 and can breach and destroy all anti-missile shields.

