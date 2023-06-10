  1. World
Jun 10, 2023, 8:38 AM

At least 27 killed in ordnance blast in Somalia

TEHRAN, Jun 10 (MNA) – At least 27 people, most of them children, were killed when remnants of an old bomb exploded in Somalia’s Lower Shabelle region on Friday

A mortar shell explosion near Qoryoley town in Somalia's Lower Shabelle region killed about 27 individuals, mainly children, and injured 53 on Friday, according to the state news agency.

Earlier, officials and residents confirmed to Reuters that the death toll stood at 20.

"This disaster happened today near Qoryoley town. They were playing with a mortar shell that did not go off. It exploded on them. Twenty of them died and others are injured," Abdi Ahmed, deputy district commissioner of Qoryoley told reporters earlier.

"We request the government and aid agencies to clear mines and shells from the area," he added.

Residents said that the unexploded shells, which were being played with by the children, were used by the waring factions in Somalia.

MNA/PR

