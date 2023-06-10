Several wounded in al-Shabab attack on Mogadishu hotel

Security forces in Somalia have ended an hours-long attack by fighters from the armed group al-Shabab on a beachside hotel in Mogadishu, state media reported on Saturday.

Emergency services said at least seven people were injured in the attack, Aljazeera reported.

The attack took place on Friday evening at the popular upmarket Pearl Restaurant, on the capital’s Lido Beach.

“Security forces have successfully neutralised the #AlShabaab militants responsible for the terrorist attack on the Pearl Beach Hotel in Lido Beach, #Mogadishu,” Somali National News Agency (SONNA) said on Twitter.

“A large number of civilians were rescued during the operation,” SONNA said.

The news agency had earlier posted photos showing soldiers in the restaurant of the hotel responding to the attack.

The al-Qaeda-linked al-Shabab has claimed responsibility for the attack.

The al-Qaeda-linked al-Shabab has claimed responsibility for the attack.

The armed group repeatedly attacks government troops and peacekeeping forces of the African Union in Mogadishu, the capital of Somalia, and in other parts of the country and has carried out several brazen operations in other parts of Africa as well.

