4 killed, wounded in crude bomb blast in India's West Bengal

The blast took place inside a mango orchard in Murshidabad district, about 204 km north of Kolkata, the capital city of West Bengal, Xinhua reported.

Alim Sheikh (26), who was critically wounded in the blast, was taken to a local hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries.

The remaining three injured individuals are currently receiving treatment at the hospital.

Rural elections are scheduled to be held in West Bengal in July. Media reported that over the past two weeks the state saw an increase in violence which has left at least eight people dead and several injured.

Political parties are blaming each other for the violence.

