Kayhan:

Iran rejects any claims on temporary agreement with US

Etela'at:

Eslami: Iran becoming hub for radio-medicine in region

Siyasate Rooz:

East Azarbaijan Province in path of progress

Akhbare San'at:

Ties between Iran's Azarbaijan, Azerbaijan Republic can not be separated: Raeisi

Aftab:

Raeisi says determined to resolve country's problems

Eskenas:

Bin Salman's red lines for Biden

RHM/