Headlines of Iran’s Persian dailies on May 25

Asia:
Good lessons need to be learned from collapse of Plasco and Metropol buildings
Jomhuri-e Eslami:
Leader says examining and approving the seventh program is the most important task before the parliament
A terrorist team dismantled in SE Iran.
Etela'at:
Leader says factional considerations should not play a role in the review and approval of laws.
Vice- president Mokhber calls for updating economic roadmap
Donyay-e Eghtesad:
ACU governors of central banks meet in Tehran
Arman-e Melli:
Leader says a good law must be enforceable.
Iran:
Iran world's 22nd economic power
Jam-e Jam:
Leader meets with MPs at 11th revolutionary parliament
Javan:
De-dollarization focus of Tehran-hosted ACU meeting
Kayhan:
11th parliament is revolutionary, foccusing on people's problems: Leader
