May 25, 2023, 10:21 AM

Headlines of Iran’s Persian dailies on May 25

TEHRAN, May 25 (MNA) – Mehr News Agency takes a look at the headlines of Iran’s Persian-language dailies on Thursday, May 25.

Asia: 

Good lessons need to be learned from collapse of Plasco and Metropol buildings

Jomhuri-e Eslami:

Leader says examining and approving the seventh program is the most important task before the parliament

A terrorist team dismantled in SE Iran. 

Etela'at:

Leader says factional considerations should not play a role in the review and approval of laws. 

Vice- president Mokhber calls for updating economic roadmap 

Donyay-e Eghtesad:

ACU governors of central banks meet in Tehran

Arman-e Melli:

Leader says a good law must be enforceable. 

Iran:

Iran world's 22nd economic power

Jam-e Jam:

Leader meets with MPs at 11th revolutionary parliament

Javan:

De-dollarization focus of Tehran-hosted ACU meeting

Kayhan:

11th parliament is revolutionary, foccusing on people's problems: Leader

