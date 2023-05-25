Headlines of Iran’s Persian dailies on May 25

Asia:

Good lessons need to be learned from collapse of Plasco and Metropol buildings

Jomhuri-e Eslami:

Leader says examining and approving the seventh program is the most important task before the parliament

A terrorist team dismantled in SE Iran.

Etela'at:

Leader says factional considerations should not play a role in the review and approval of laws.

Vice- president Mokhber calls for updating economic roadmap

Donyay-e Eghtesad:

ACU governors of central banks meet in Tehran

Arman-e Melli:

Leader says a good law must be enforceable.

Iran:

Iran world's 22nd economic power

Jam-e Jam:

Leader meets with MPs at 11th revolutionary parliament

Javan:

De-dollarization focus of Tehran-hosted ACU meeting

Kayhan:

11th parliament is revolutionary, foccusing on people's problems: Leader

SKH