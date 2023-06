The national Iranian men's volleyball team lost to Poland 2-3 in their second match at the 2023 VNL which was held in Japan's Nagoya on Tuesday.

The Iranian team won the first two sets 25-23; 25-23 but lost the three following sets to Poland 21-25; 15-25; 13-15.

The Iranian players will take on China on Saturday, followed by their match against Slovenia on Sunday, according to the timetable of the matches.

