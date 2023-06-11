Iran's Urmia to host Asian Men's Volleyball Championship

"The 22nd edition of Asian Men's Volleyball Championship will be held on August 19-26, 2023 in Iran, with the participation of 18 teams," Davarzani said in the meeting in Urmia in West Azarbaijan province.

"These competitions were previously decided to be held in Tehran's Azadi Stadium, but due to the good facilities and potential that Urmia has to host the event, we decided to revise the decision and gave the hosting of the competitions to the city," the head of the Islamic Republic of Iran Volleyball Federation also said.

He added that the relevant memorandum of understanding to replace Tehran with Urmia has also been prepared and signed.

"This tournament is held every two years in Asia and in the case of an agreement, the event will be hosted by Urmia," he noted.

Davarzani further said the number of teams that will participate in the tournament is 18 teams, adding that the Asian Men's Championship will be a qualifying event for the Olympics.

Iran is the defending champion in the Asian championships after winning its fourth title at the 2021 tournament.

KI