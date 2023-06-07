  1. Politics
Iranian president to visit Venezuela, Nicaragua, Cuba

TEHRAN, Jun 07 (MNA) – Iranain President Ebrahim Raeisi is scheduled to pay a visit to the Latin America region and travel to Venezuela, Nicaragua, and Cuba in the near future.

Raeisi will depart for Latin America next Sunday with the aim of strengthening relations with friendly countries and developing cooperation in the fields of economy, politics, and science.

The Iranian President will visit Venezuela, Nicaragua, and Cuba at the invitation of his counterparts.

A high-ranking delegation will accompany Raeisi on his visit to Latin America.

Several cooperation documents will be signed between Iranian authorities and the 3 countries during these trips.

