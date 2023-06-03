Brussels ready to pave way for Iran-Europe closer ties

Hadja Lahbib made the remarks in a phone conversation with her Iranian counterpart Hossein Amir-Abdollahian on Friday.

She also appreciated Iran's assistance in resolving the issue of European prisoners.

Lahbib expressed hope that the two countries' relations will be increased following the recent development that took place between Tehran and Brussels.

Referring to her country's position in the European Union, she added that Belgium is ready to pave the way for establishing closer relations between Iran and Europe.

Lahbib expressed hope that she will visit Iran at the right time.

The Iranian foreign minister, for his part, expressed his satisfaction with the fruition of the joint efforts that led to the release of the prisoners of the two countries.

Amir-Abdollahian pointed to the role of Belgium in the European Union, expressing hope that effective dialogues would be held between Iran and the European sides.

Also on Saturday, Amir-Abdollahian in a tweet, pointed to his phone call with his Belgian counterpart, saying that Iran is a completely safe and attractive country for tourists.

"If some European citizens are not exploited by foreign security intelligence agencies, there is no reason to arrest them," the Iranian foreign minister underlined.

Earlier on Friday, a spokesperson for the Belgian government had reported the release of the three, saying the two Iranians had dual Austrian nationality. The spokesperson claimed the three were released by Iran in return for Iranian diplomat Assadollah Assadi as part of a prisoner swap which also saw Iran releasing Belgian national Olivier Vandecasteele last week.

The Belgian government said in a statement the Danish was arrested in Iran in November 2022, and Ghaderi and Mosaheb in 2016 and 2019, respectively.

SKH/FNA14020313000512, 14020313000479