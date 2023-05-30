Tehran slams European Parliament for hosting terrorists

Referring to the presence of the Mujahedin-e Khalq (MKO) terrorist organization's ringleader, Nasser Kan'ani in a tweet wrote that it is so regrettable that some of the European Parliament members turned a blind eye to the dark record of the murderers of more than 17 thousand children, women, men, statesmen, and parliament members and hosted the ringleader of a terrorist faction.
Kan'ani stressed that this action is contrary to the human rights slogans of the European Parliament.
"What is the connection between human rights and supporting terrorists?" he asked.
Several months ago, Bob Blackman, the Conservative MP for Harrow East, tweeted he had met the ringleader of the MKO and described her as president-elect of the National Council of Iran.
“Iranian people will never forgive their enemies,” Mehdi Hosseini Matin said in a tweet.
“How could the meeting with the most hated enemy of the Iranian nation be justifiable, unless you are in common with them in enmity against the Iranian people,” Hosseini Matin wrote. “Iranian people will never forgive their enemies who support @terrorist organization that has killed over 17k innocents.”
Moreover, a couple of months ago, more than 100 members of the US Congress while repeating accusations about the recent unrest in Iran supported a resolution that contained clauses supporting the MKO terrorist group.
The support of 165 members of the US Congress of the MKO once again showed the world the deep connection of the US with terrorism, Nasser Kan'ani said.
"Of course, it is not strange! The regime that initiated the establishment and instrumental use of ISIL does not feel ashamed of continuing to support the murderers of 17 thousand of Iranian citizens," Kan'ani added in his tweet.
