Tehran slams European Parliament for hosting terrorists

Referring to the presence of the Mujahedin-e Khalq (MKO) terrorist organization's ringleader, Nasser Kan'ani in a tweet wrote that it is so regrettable that some of the European Parliament members turned a blind eye to the dark record of the murderers of more than 17 thousand children, women, men, statesmen, and parliament members and hosted the ringleader of a terrorist faction.

Kan'ani stressed that this action is contrary to the human rights slogans of the European Parliament.

"What is the connection between human rights and supporting terrorists?" he asked.

Several months ago, Bob Blackman, the Conservative MP for Harrow East, tweeted he had met the ringleader of the MKO and described her as president-elect of the National Council of Iran.

Iran’s chargé d'affaires in London has warned the advocates of the MKO in the UK Parliament against their alignment with the terrorist group, terming such an alignment as "enmity against the Iranian nation".