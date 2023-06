Molaei gained the silver medal in the final of lightweight single sculls on Friday in Moscow, Russia.

The rowers from Russia and Belarus came first and third, respectively.

Also, Amir-Hossein Mahmoudpour in men's single sculls ranked seventh place, and Zeinab Nourouzi in women's lightweight quadruple sculls ranked sixth place.

Athletes from Belarus, Uzbekistan, Russia, Kazakhstan, Serbia, Armenia, and Iran take part in the Moscow rowing competitions.

