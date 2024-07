Mojallal came first on Sunday in repechage heat 2 with a time of 7:56.48.

Following closely behind was Elis Ozbay of Turkey, who came in second in the heat.

The women's single sculls event at the 2024 Summer Olympics is being held from July 27 to August 3 at the Stade Nautique de Vaires-sur-Marne, which is the National Olympic Nautical Stadium of Île-de-France in Vaires-sur-Marne.

