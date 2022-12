Iran’s female rower Nazanin Molaei snatched a gold medal in the event.

Amir Hossein Mahmoudpour, Abolfazl Satouti, and Amir Reza Abdali ranked third in the competition.

The 2022 Asian Rowing Championships is being held from 30 November to 4 December 2022, at Royal Thai Navy Rowing Center, Ban Chang, Rayong Province, Thailand.

