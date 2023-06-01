Iran army at highest level of preparedness: Commander

"Today, the armed forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran are at the highest level of readiness and in cooperation with each other, and any mission that the Commander-in-Chief of all armed forces wishes to take place it will be done in the shortest possible time. In fact, the army is fully capable of carrying out the duty of protecting the independence and territorial integrity of the country and with all might can perform its duties at any time in any field," Major General Abolrahim Mousavi, the Commander-in-Chief of the Army of the Islamic Republic of Iran said in a ceremony in Mashhad. on Thursday.

"We have always tried to keep up with the threats from the enemies with regards to advanced technology and even have been one step ahead of our enemies. We will never stop moving forward," he added.

"In line with the guidelines of the commander-in-chief of all armed forces the Leader of the Islamic revolution, we have made great progress in improving the strength and combat readiness despite the tough sanctions," the army commander further said.

