May 28, 2023

IRIB chief meets Nasrallah in Lebanon

TEHRAN, May 28 (MNA) – The head of the Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting (IRIB), Iran's national broadcaster, Peyman Jebelli met and held talks with Hezbollah Secretary General Seyyed Hassan Nasrallah in Lebanon on Sunday.

According to Hezbollah's public relations, Jebelli and Nasrallah discussed the media responsibilities and duties of the Resistance axis, the challenges of this path, and how to deal with them.

Accompanied by Ahmad Norouzi, head of the IRIB World Service, Jebelli arrived in the Lebanese capital of Beirut on Friday.

"The visit is aimed at consultation towards [enhancement of] media interaction [between Iran and Lebanon] as a means of [better] representation of the resistance axis' achievements," Jebelli said upon arrival at Beirut Rafilk Hariri International Airport.

