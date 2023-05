In the game of Portuguese Primeira Liga FC Porto vs FC Famalicão (4-2) on Saturday, Mehdi Taremi scored all 4 goals for his club.

With this poker, Taremi scored 21 goals in the Portuguese Primeira Liga and has the first chance for winning the top scorer in Liga.

Previously, Iranian international forward Mehdi Taremi was selected for the International Federation of Football History and Statistics (IFFHS) Men’s AFC Team 2022.

AMK/5784900