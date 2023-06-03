  1. World
Russian air defense systems down 7 HIMARS missiles, 16 drones

TEHRAN, Jun 03 (MNA) – In the past 24 hours, Russian air defense systems intercepted 7 HIMARS rockets and downed 16 drones, Russian Defense Ministry Spokesman said.

Russian Defense Ministry Spokesman Lieutenant General Igor Konashenkov also announced Saturday that Russian air defense systems intercepted 2 Storm Shadow missiles during the past day.

According to the spokesman, 16 drones were downed near settlements of Olshana (Kharkiv Region), Kremennaya, Pilipovka (LPR), Dmitrovka, Kirillovka (DPR), Sladkaya Balka, Peremozhnoye (Zaporizhzhia Region) and Golaya Pristan (Kherson Region), TASS reported.

On May 28th, Konashenkov told reporters that three Storm Shadow cruise missiles and six HIMARS rockets were intercepted by Russian air defenses in the past day, with four Ukrainian drones being downed.

