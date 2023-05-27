Ukraine lost up to 190 military, six equipment units and an ammunition depot in the Donetsk direction in the past day, Sputnik reported.

"In the Donetsk direction... up to 190 Ukrainian militaries, two armored combat vehicles, three pickup trucks, as well as a D-30 howitzer were destroyed during the day in the Donetsk direction," the ministry said.

The ministry also stated that Kyiv had lost around 120 servicepeople in the Kupyansk and the Krasnyi Lyman directions over the past day.

Meanwhile, Battlegroup Spokesman Sergey Zybinsky told TASS on Saturday that the units of Battlegroup West have eliminated a Ukrainian D-30 howitzer and a mortar squad in the Kupyansk area using a Grad multiple-launch rocket system (MLRS).

"During combat in the Kupyansk area, in the vicinity of the Kucherovka populated locality, Battlegroup West’s artillery hit a D-30 howitzer and eliminated the adversary’s mortar squad using a Grad multiple-launch rocket system," he said.

According to the military official, during an offensive near the Molchanovo population center, Russian assault teams have wiped out up to a platoon of personnel, one observation point and three dugouts.

He also added that Battlegroup West’s aviation delivered strikes on the areas of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment of the 92nd separate mechanized brigade and on territorial defense units. "Air defense, using a Tor anti-aircraft missile system, eliminated a Valkyrie drone," the officer concluded.

MNA/PR