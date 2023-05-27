96-km Iran-Turkey security border wall completed

The 96-kilometer section of the security wall in the Çaldıran district of the eastern province of Van, on the Iranian border, has been completed, Turkish officials announced on Saturday.

The operation of constructing the 3-meter high and 30-centimeter-wide wall along the Iran-Turkey border has started since 2015.

Turkish officials said last year that the border wall will be completed by the end of 2023.

The wall is equipped with watchtowers and supported by ditches to prevent all kinds of smuggling and illegal crossings.

