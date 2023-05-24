Leader praises MPs for 2020 'startegic law' in nuclear issue

Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei received the Iranian members of Parliament (MPs) on Wednesday.

The meeting was held at Imam Khomeini Hossainieh after the lawmakers hold their fourth annual meeting.

The meeting also coincided with the occasion of the anniversary of the beginning of the Islamic Consultative Assembly's (Iran's parliament) first term.

Referring to the anniversary of the liberation of Khorramshahr during the Iraqi imposed war on Iran, Ayatollah Khamenei dubbed the event as truly outstanding, saying that the situation of the Islamic Republic of Iran changed after that.

The Leader also hailed the sacrifice of the Iranian martyrs who lost their lives to liberate the city.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Ayatollah Khamenei thanked the Iranian lawmakers for passing laws that are useful for society and other parts of the country.

Elsewhere in his address, the Leader said that a piece of the legislation that the Iranian Parliament adopted in 2020 to counter the US sanctions, which was entitled "the Strategic Action Plan to Counter Sanctions," saved the country from “bewilderment in the nuclear issue.”

The leader said that "strategic law" showed the way to take the next steps in the nuclear issue. "It clearly stipulated what we should do, and we are still seeing its effects worldwide," Ayatollah Khamenei further said.

