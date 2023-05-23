Iranian diplomats appreciate Leader for his guidelines

The Leader of the Islamic Revolution received a group of Iranian Foreign Ministry officials and ambassadors on Saturday.

Following the meeting, the Iranian officials sent a message to Ayatollah Khamenei to show gratitude for the opportunity provided to them.

Expressing satisfaction over attending the meeting, the Iranian officials said that undoubtedly, the meeting will double their strength to pass the ups and downs of international relations.

The Iranian diplomats also emphasized that they will follow the Leader's advice in their job.

MP