Leader congrats Iran Navy 86th Fleet on successful mission

"I congratulate the brave men of the 86th Fleet of the Islamic Republic of Iran Navy on their great and successful sailing. Dear sailors welcome home; Good luck," the Leader wrote in a message on Saturday.

The 86th naval fleet set sail on a mission around the world from Iran's southern port city of Bandar Abbas on September 20, 2022.

At one point, the naval fleet passed the coasts of Chile, Argentina, Uruguay and Brazil, finally anchoring in the port of Rio de Janeiro in Brazil, which coincided with the 120th anniversary of the establishment of relations between Iran and Brazil.

