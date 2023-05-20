  1. Politics
May 20, 2023, 7:29 PM

Leader congrats Iran Navy 86th Fleet on successful mission

Leader congrats Iran Navy 86th Fleet on successful mission

TEHRAN, May 20 (MNA) – The Leader of the Islamic Revolution Seyyed Ali Khamenei offered congratulations on the successful return of the 86th fleet of the Islamic Republic of Iran Navy to the country from the great maritime mission.

"I congratulate the brave men of the 86th Fleet of the Islamic Republic of Iran Navy on their great and successful sailing. Dear sailors welcome home; Good luck," the Leader wrote in a message on Saturday. 

The 86th naval fleet set sail on a mission around the world from Iran's southern port city of Bandar Abbas on September 20, 2022.

At one point, the naval fleet passed the coasts of Chile, Argentina, Uruguay and Brazil, finally anchoring in the port of Rio de Janeiro in Brazil, which coincided with the 120th anniversary of the establishment of relations between Iran and Brazil.

SKH/IRN85116796

News Code 200946

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News