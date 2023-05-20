Dignity in foreign policy means denial of surrender diplomacy

Addressing a group of top Foreign Ministery officials and Iranian ambassadors on Saturday, Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei stressed the importance of dignity in the foreign policy of the county.

“Dignity in foreign policy means negation of the diplomacy of surrender,” he said, adding that “wisdom translates into taking landmark decisions within the course of international interactions.”

“Expediency means knowing how to stay flexible as flexibility does not conflict with fundamentals and principles,” Ayatollah Khamenei said.

The quality and quantity of manpower in the Foreign Ministry and the recruitment of efficient and reliable elements was another issue that the Leader of the Islamic Revolution pointed out.

Foreign Ministry must attract forces who deeply believe in the intellectual and political foundations of the Islamic Republic of Iran, he said.

He also attached great importance to the policy of communication with Islamic countries.

The cooperation and coordination of some important world powers with Iran is an unprecedented phenomenon, he also said, calling for seizing opportunities and chances in this regard.

