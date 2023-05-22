Azerbaijan holds tactical exercises in Caspian Sea

İn accordance with the training plan for 2023 approved by Azerbaijan’s Minister of Defense, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov, tactical exercises have been held at the Naval Forces, Azerbaijan's Ministry of Defense told AZERTAC.

According to the exercise plan, the ships left the basing site on alert and accomplished combat tasks on protection and defense of energy infrastructure in the Azerbaijani sector of the Caspian Sea.

Naval Forces units also fulfilled the tasks of destroying terrorist-sabotage groups at sea and organizing underwater anti-sabotage defense.

The military personnel of the Naval Forces demonstrated high professionalism in the exercises focused on improving the skills of commanders and headquarters on working out joint activities with naval commandos, organization of combat activities, and management of forces in combat during the execution of tasks on the assignment of ship tactical groups in various conditions.

Every year, the Republic of Azerbaijan holds exercises in the Caspian Sea, the purpose of which is to increase the combat skills of the forces and protect the country's energy infrastructure in the Caspian Sea.

The 4th Region or the Northern Fleet is the flotilla of the Islamic Republic of Iran Navy defends Iran's national interests in the Caspian Sea along with the forces of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

