Azerbaijan not to allow Israel to attack Iran from its soil

Fariz Rzayev made the remarks in an interview with Channel 9 television of the Israeli regime.

"Azerbaijan does not interfere in the conflicts of other countries, therefore it will not allow Israel to attack Iran from its territory," he said.

"Unfortunately, our relations with Iran are at a very low level," Rzayev asserted.

During the past three decades, the Republic of Azerbaijan has diplomatic relations with the Zionist regime and purchases weapons and military equipment from the regime.

