Aliyev says Baku may sign peace treaty with Yerevan soon

"I am confident that a peace treaty could be signed in the near future unless Armenia <…> changes its position again," the AZERTAC state-owned news agency quoted the Azerbaijanian leader as saying.

However, Aliyev said, even if no peace agreement is ever signed, "we will live in comfort and security," as he said Azerbaijan had strong positions both in negotiations and on the border.

Tensions have risen between the two countries as Azerbaijan set up a new checkpoint on the road to Karabakh in the Lachin Corridor, a move that Armenia called a gross violation of a 2020 ceasefire.

MNA/PR